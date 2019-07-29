EPS for Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) Expected At $-0.55; Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Lifted Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Stake By $1.19 Million

Analysts expect Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) to report $-0.55 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 17.91% from last quarter’s $-0.67 EPS. After having $-0.63 EPS previously, Zealand Pharma A/S’s analysts see -12.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 7.56% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 51,402 shares traded or 314.30% up from the average. Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) has risen 32.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEAL News: 11/04/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA – PHASE 3 TRIALS OF DASIGLUCAGON ARE SET TO START IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S – CO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR CONDUCTING PHASE 3 TRIALS, WHILE ROCHE DIABETES CARE PROVIDES ITS ACCU-CHEK COMBO PUMP SYSTEM FOR STUDY; 16/05/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA MAINTAINS FY FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – Zealand Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – REG-Zealand Pharma convenes its Annual General Meeting 2018; 07/03/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – FOR 2018, ZEALAND EXPECTS A CONTINUED INCREASE IN ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM SANOFI; 20/03/2018 – REG-Zealand Pharma’s first Phase 3 trial with dasiglucagon for treatment of severe hypoglycemia successfully meets its primary objective; 20/03/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA: PHASE 3 TRIAL W/ DASIGLUCAGON; 12/04/2018 – Zealand Pharma will attend the Kempen Life Science Conference on April 18, 2018 in Amsterdam; 28/05/2018 – Zealand Pharma Completes Phase 3 Trial With Dasiglucagon for Treatment of Severe Hypoglycemia

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) stake by 76.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired 12,827 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC)'s stock rose 3.83%. The Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 29,685 shares with $2.79M value, up from 16,858 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos. now has $52.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 1.26 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotech company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of novel peptide medicines in Denmark. The company has market cap of $784.24 million. The firm markets Lixisenatide, a once-daily prandial GLP-1 peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the Adlyxin and Lyxumia names; and Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine, and a GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It has a 7.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s products under development include Glepaglutide, a novel GLP-2 analogue in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome; Dasiglucagon, a ready-to-use hypo-pen in Phase II clinical trials to treat acute, severe hypoglycemia, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trials for pump diabetes management; Elsiglutide, a novel GLP-2 analogue in Phase II clinical trials to treat chemotherapy-induced diarrhea; and GLP1-GLU, a preclinical stage product for obesity/type 2 diabetes.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) stake by 3,097 shares to 184,071 valued at $22.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) stake by 15,347 shares and now owns 99,923 shares. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. $8.09 million worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares were sold by Gilbert E Scott. McDonald Scott also sold $1.02 million worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Victory Mgmt reported 57,308 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mu Investments owns 66,000 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Mgmt Lc has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Lau Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.17% stake. Lifeplan invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Polaris Greystone Financial Limited Co has 0.97% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Putnam Invs Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,608 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Lc reported 61,327 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 90 shares. 29,530 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc owns 57,202 shares. 29,820 are held by Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Dorsey & Whitney Co Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 2,777 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).