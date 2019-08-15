EPS for Yunji Inc. (YJ) Expected At $-0.03; Cohen & Steers (CNS)’s Sentiment Is 1.53

Analysts expect Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) to report $-0.03 EPS on September, 3.After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Yunji Inc.’s analysts see -78.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 71,589 shares traded. Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 66 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 43 sold and decreased positions in Cohen & Steers Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 20.23 million shares, down from 20.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cohen & Steers Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 35 Increased: 49 New Position: 17.

Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 2% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. for 225,064 shares. Copeland Capital Management Llc owns 576,242 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Midas Management Corp has 1.17% invested in the company for 65,000 shares. The New York-based Global Thematic Partners Llc has invested 1.08% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,279 shares.

Analysts await Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CNS’s profit will be $28.82M for 21.14 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Cohen & Steers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It has a 20.54 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 67,531 shares traded. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) has risen 34.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q ADJ REV $94.4M; 03/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS INC QTRLY SHR $0.59; 07/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund Named Mutual Fund of the Year by Alerian; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 09/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Cohen & Steers: April 23, 2018 Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS INC – QTRLY REVENUE $94.5 MLN VS $89.7 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. It currently has negative earnings.