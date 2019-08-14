EPS for Yunji Inc. (YJ) Expected At $-0.03; Accuray (ARAY) SI Decreased By 3.56%

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) had a decrease of 3.56% in short interest. ARAY’s SI was 3.69M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.56% from 3.82 million shares previously. With 685,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s short sellers to cover ARAY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 613,166 shares traded or 5.60% up from the average. Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has risen 10.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ARAY News: 24/04/2018 – South Florida Radiation Oncology Treats First Cancer Patients Using Its New CyberKnife® M6™ System; 30/05/2018 – New Studies Show the Accuray TomoTherapy® System Provides Greater Precision, Excellent Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoin; 15/05/2018 – Accuray Unveils New Company Website Reflecting Industry-Leading Patient-First Cancer Treatment Innovation and Care; 30/05/2018 – NEW STUDIES SHOW THE ACCURAY TOMOTHERAPY® SYSTEM PROVIDES GREATER PRECISION, EXCELLENT CLINICAL OUTCOMES IN PATIENTS UNDERGOING TOTAL BODY IRRADIATION; 04/05/2018 – Accuray Incorporated Reports Inducement Awards Under NASDAQ Listing Rules; 17/04/2018 – Accuray to Bring Patient-First Cancer Treatment Innovations to ESTRO 37; 21/04/2018 – DJ Accuray Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARAY); 28/03/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS IN INDIA TO BUY TWO ACCURAY RADIXACT® SYSTEMS; 30/05/2018 – New Studies Show the Accuray TomoTherapy® System Provides Greater Precision, Excellent Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoing Total Body lrradiation; 22/05/2018 – Accuray CyberKnife® Customer Achieves Top Score in Multiple Brain Metastases TROG 2018 Treatment Plan Study

Analysts expect Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) to report $-0.03 EPS on September, 3.After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Yunji Inc.’s analysts see -78.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 20,834 shares traded. Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Yunji Inc. – American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:YJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yunji Inc. – American Depository Shares has $14.7000 highest and $1400 lowest target. $14.40’s average target is 47.84% above currents $9.74 stock price. Yunji Inc. – American Depository Shares had 3 analyst reports since May 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq Welcomes Yunji Inc. (Nasdaq: YJ) to The Nasdaq Stock Market – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yunji Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Yunji Announces First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Yunji IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WDAY, CYTK, ARAY – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Accuray (ARAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Have Dropped 47%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CURE Pharmaceutical Expands Board with Two Women Directors – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Investing In Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold Accuray Incorporated shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 67.32 million shares or 0.88% more from 66.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gru Public Lc holds 0% or 16,297 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.01% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Us Bank & Trust De reported 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Vanguard owns 4.92M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset invested in 492,910 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 12,884 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp reported 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 1.19 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) for 62,406 shares. 6,420 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Prns. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 55,854 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 111,392 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 131,024 shares or 0% of all its holdings.