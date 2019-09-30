EPS for YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Expected At $0.95; Lkq (LKQ) SI Increased By 0.29%

Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) had an increase of 0.29% in short interest. LKQ’s SI was 14.56M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.29% from 14.52 million shares previously. With 2.72 million avg volume, 5 days are for Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s short sellers to cover LKQ’s short positions. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 1.38 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30

Analysts expect YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report $0.95 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 8.65% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. YUM’s profit would be $289.07 million giving it 29.84 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, YUM! Brands, Inc.’s analysts see 2.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.39. About 576,581 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity

YUM! Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company has market cap of $34.50 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 26.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold YUM! Brands, Inc. shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd reported 0.25% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Parsons Mngmt Ri reported 5,822 shares stake. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability invested in 0.91% or 158,100 shares. Duncker Streett And reported 0.01% stake. 1,977 are owned by Intersect Cap Limited Com. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Cookson Peirce reported 0.17% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc owns 80,471 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 351 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division stated it has 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.11% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 2,539 shares. Proshare Lc holds 0.03% or 40,019 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W Co Inc New York stated it has 0.73% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). M&R Cap Mgmt holds 0.36% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 14,406 shares.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yum Brands hires for CTO position – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Yum! Brands Launches Cheez-It Pizza, Tests Doughnut Sandwich – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yum China deepens partnership with Shaanxi – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Yum! Brands, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 All-Star Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Yum Brands has $12500 highest and $9700 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -2.70% below currents $113.39 stock price. Yum Brands had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 4. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $11200 target in Friday, August 2 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold LKQ Corporation shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Value Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 3.14% stake. Check Cap Management Inc Ca accumulated 1.83 million shares or 2.5% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc invested in 443,025 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Vanguard Grp owns 32.05M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). The Ohio-based Winslow Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.71% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Epoch Inv Inc holds 0.02% or 154,294 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co owns 2.43M shares. Incline Global Mgmt Ltd has invested 5.05% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Invesco owns 5.77M shares. Comerica Savings Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 68,175 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 102,597 shares. Amg Funds Limited Company accumulated 25,729 shares.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $9.70 billion. It operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Specialty. It has a 23.79 P/E ratio. The firm distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.