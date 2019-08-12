EPS for Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) Expected At $0.48; Bvf Decreased Xencor (XNCR) Position

Analysts expect Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.60 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. YRD’s profit would be $29.55M giving it 5.28 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Yirendai Ltd.’s analysts see -18.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 59,042 shares traded. Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) has declined 37.87% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.87% the S&P500. Some Historical YRD News: 14/03/2018 – Yirendai 4Q Net $69M; 30/04/2018 – Yirendai Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – Yirendai 1Q Net CNY278.9M; 14/03/2018 – Yirendai 4Q EPS $1.11; 14/03/2018 Yirendai 4Q Rev $280.5B; 24/05/2018 – Yirendai 1Q EPS CNY4.51; 10/04/2018 – Yirendai CEO Discusses Impact of China’s Crackdown on Debt and Risk (Video); 24/05/2018 – Yirendai 1Q Rev CNY1.59B

Bvf Inc decreased Xencor Inc (XNCR) stake by 99.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bvf Inc sold 592,561 shares as Xencor Inc (XNCR)’s stock rose 46.93%. The Bvf Inc holds 904 shares with $28,000 value, down from 593,465 last quarter. Xencor Inc now has $2.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 299,376 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $623.65 million. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. It has a 3.81 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investing tools.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity. Shares for $377,587 were bought by STAFFORD JOHN S III on Thursday, June 6.

Among 6 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Xencor Inc has $56 highest and $21 lowest target. $42.38’s average target is 13.07% above currents $37.48 stock price. Xencor Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Sell” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, February 26. Canaccord Genuity maintained Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) rating on Thursday, August 8. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $5200 target.

Bvf Inc increased Molecular Templates Inc stake by 214,719 shares to 3.58 million valued at $20.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Arcus Biosciences Inc stake by 398,600 shares and now owns 2.81 million shares. Realm Therapeutics Plc was raised too.

