EPS for Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Expected At $-0.22; Hillsdale Investment Management Has Increased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake

Analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report $-0.22 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Yext, Inc.'s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.53. About 583,279 shares traded. Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has declined 4.85% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 8230% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc acquired 8,230 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)'s stock rose 22.15%. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 8,330 shares with $619,000 value, up from 100 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $114.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 11 with "Outperform". The firm earned "Neutral" rating on Monday, June 10 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has "Neutral" rating given on Monday, July 29 by JP Morgan. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 8 by UBS. The firm has "Equal-Weight" rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has "Neutral" rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned "Hold" rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 26. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. UBS maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, July 29 with "Neutral" rating.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Share Price Has Gained 132%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance" on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "I Was Wrong About Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq" published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Starbucks Is Worth A Sip, But Wait Until It Cools Down – Seeking Alpha" on August 02, 2019.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) stake by 111,670 shares to 196,115 valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 216,880 shares and now owns 513,615 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (NYSE:BAM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Management Limited Liability Co has 157,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.34% or 142,885 shares in its portfolio. Smead, Washington-based fund reported 311,209 shares. Crosspoint Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 2.83% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 452,384 shares. Horan Capital Mngmt has 4.79% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 348,771 shares. Tiaa Cref Llc invested in 4.81 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation reported 166,213 shares. Boys Arnold owns 6,017 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 35,701 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Asset Strategies has invested 0.76% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability Corp owns 2,704 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company accumulated 166,439 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Llc reported 3,674 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $26.98 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.46M was sold by Varma Vivek C. $11.64 million worth of stock was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. The firm offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides global Knowledge Engine, which powers its listings, pages and reviews features.