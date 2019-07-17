EPS for YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) Expected At $0.27; Shorts at Spartannash Company (SPTN) Raised By 1.97%

Spartannash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) had an increase of 1.97% in short interest. SPTN’s SI was 532,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.97% from 521,700 shares previously. With 109,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Spartannash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN)’s short sellers to cover SPTN’s short positions. The SI to Spartannash Company’s float is 1.52%. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 129,987 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 12.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Supermarket Operator SpartanNash Reports Earnings and Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN); 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 1.YETI’s profit would be $22.81M giving it 30.09 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, YETI Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 440.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.5. About 194,327 shares traded. YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 14 investors sold SpartanNash Company shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 29.58 million shares or 0.39% less from 29.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of reported 17,400 shares stake. 131,877 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Petrus Tru Communication Lta has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 24,411 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 114,251 shares. Highland Cap Management Lp owns 18,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Martin And Com Tn invested in 66,744 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 71,170 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 63,215 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 159,374 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 171,979 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 336 shares. South Dakota Council has 0% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 21,316 shares.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. The company has market cap of $428.50 million. It operates in three divisions: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. It has a 14.81 P/E ratio. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, pharmacy, and health and beauty care products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

Among 3 analysts covering SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SpartanNash Co had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) rating on Friday, February 22. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $18 target. Pivotal Research maintained SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $17 target in Monday, February 25 report.

More notable recent SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 63% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About SpartanNash Company (SPTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YETI Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 22.

Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. The company's products are designed for use in a various outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities, and others. It has a 43.33 P/E ratio. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard coolers, soft coolers, and associated accessories; and drinkware under Rambler brand, as well as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes.