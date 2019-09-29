EPS for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI) Expected At $0.02; Assurant Has 1.17 Sentiment

Analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) to report $0.02 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. T_YRI’s profit would be $19.01 million giving it 54.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Yamana Gold Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 5.54M shares traded or 67.57% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Assurant Inc (AIZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 149 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 127 sold and reduced positions in Assurant Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 53.66 million shares, down from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Assurant Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 87 Increased: 108 New Position: 41.

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 61.32% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $104.53M for 18.34 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $125.47. About 307,257 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd

Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 2.73% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. for 1.85 million shares. Samlyn Capital Llc owns 988,048 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hallmark Capital Management Inc has 1.98% invested in the company for 175,703 shares. The New York-based Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. has invested 1.46% in the stock. Dearborn Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 183,525 shares.

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.67 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 21.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company has market cap of $4.12 billion. The firm explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El Pe????n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines.

