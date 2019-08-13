EPS for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) Expected At $0.76; Svmk (SVMK) Shorts Increased By 17.36%

Svmk Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) had an increase of 17.36% in short interest. SVMK’s SI was 5.86 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.36% from 4.99 million shares previously. With 1.56 million avg volume, 4 days are for Svmk Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s short sellers to cover SVMK’s short positions. The SI to Svmk Inc’s float is 6.36%. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 720,740 shares traded. SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) to report $0.76 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 15.15% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. YAMHF’s profit would be $264.71M giving it 5.31 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. It closed at $16.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SVMK had 2 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The Company’s cloud SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.63 billion. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats. It has a 6.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides marine engines comprises outboard motors; personal watercrafts; electrically power assisted bicycles; automobile engines; unmanned helicopters; and golf and land cars.