EPS for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) Expected At $0.58; Sap SE Ads (SAP) SI Decreased By 24.56%

Analysts expect Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 9.38% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. YAMHF’s profit would be $204.61M giving it 7.74 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s analysts see 3.57% EPS growth. It closed at $17.96 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sap SE Ads (NYSE:SAP) had a decrease of 24.56% in short interest. SAP's SI was 1.68M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 24.56% from 2.23 million shares previously. With 959,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Sap SE Ads (NYSE:SAP)'s short sellers to cover SAP's short positions. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.69. About 511,679 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $143.55 billion. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. It has a 28.19 P/E ratio. The firm also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access firm data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services.

Among 3 analysts covering SAP (NYSE:SAP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAP has $16700 highest and $14000 lowest target. $152.33’s average target is 30.54% above currents $116.69 stock price. SAP had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 29 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by JMP Securities.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.34 billion. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats. It has a 7.33 P/E ratio. The firm also provides marine engines comprises outboard motors; personal watercrafts; electrically power assisted bicycles; automobile engines; unmanned helicopters; and golf and land cars.