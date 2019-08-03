EPS for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Expected At $-0.48; Logan Capital Management Lowered Its Dycom Inds Com (DY) Holding

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Dycom Inds Inc Com (DY) stake by 45.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 7,431 shares as Dycom Inds Inc Com (DY)’s stock rose 13.10%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 8,975 shares with $412,000 value, down from 16,406 last quarter. Dycom Inds Inc Com now has $1.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 231,401 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director

Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to report $-0.48 EPS on August, 9.After having $-0.47 EPS previously, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 2.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 53,874 shares traded. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 252,910 shares. Art Limited, New York-based fund reported 13,401 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 397,155 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 30,273 shares stake. Virtu Fincl Lc owns 7,883 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Colorado-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 466,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 11,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.11% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Moreover, Swiss Comml Bank has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Jane Street Grp Lc accumulated 8,176 shares. 4,886 are held by Amalgamated Bancorp. Century Cos holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 502,360 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Epam Sys Inc Com (NYSE:EPAM) stake by 24,817 shares to 70,636 valued at $11.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) stake by 36,716 shares and now owns 226,233 shares. International Bus Mach (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.44M for 15.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dycom had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Craig Hallum. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 28 by DA Davidson.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. The company has market cap of $793.98 million. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.