EPS for Xylem Inc. (XYL) Expected At $0.80; Shorts at Burlington Stores (BURL) Lowered By 21.93%

Analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report $0.80 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 9.59% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. XYL’s profit would be $143.95 million giving it 25.55 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Xylem Inc.’s analysts see 53.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.76. About 788,657 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) had a decrease of 21.93% in short interest. BURL’s SI was 1.51 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 21.93% from 1.94M shares previously. With 778,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)’s short sellers to cover BURL’s short positions. The SI to Burlington Stores Inc’s float is 2.29%. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $175.46. About 321,700 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity. Napolitano Kenneth also sold $2.49 million worth of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) on Monday, February 4.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. The company has market cap of $14.71 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. It has a 26.99 P/E ratio. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications.

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of XYL in report on Friday, May 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, February 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Xylem Inc. shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.12% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 116,779 shares. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 82,805 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 28,412 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Calamos Limited Co holds 76,385 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 6,292 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 29,354 shares. Evergreen Management Limited Co invested in 4,588 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd accumulated 20,110 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 52 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank has 0.04% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1,125 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.06% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 14,995 are held by Public Sector Pension Investment Board.

Among 10 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Burlington Stores had 21 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wedbush. M Partners maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by M Partners. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Burlington Stores, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,229 were accumulated by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Reilly Advsr Limited reported 0% stake. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management owns 8,540 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eastern Natl Bank holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 83,575 shares. 9,023 were reported by Penn Cap Mgmt Inc. 74,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 9 shares. 2,829 are held by Regions Financial. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Oak Ridge Limited Liability Corp reported 1.37% stake. Macroview Ltd owns 18 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.02% or 14,108 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 108,337 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 137,585 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $9.22 million activity. Kingsbury Thomas also sold $3.37M worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Monday, February 11. 2,500 shares were sold by MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING, worth $426,900 on Friday, February 1. 7,500 shares were sold by Katz Marc, worth $1.30M on Monday, February 4. 4,075 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares with value of $713,906 were sold by Hand Fred. $136,646 worth of stock was sold by Vecchio Jennifer on Friday, February 1.