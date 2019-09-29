EPS for XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Expected At $1.07; DALIAN PORT PDA COMPANY LTD SHARES -H- (DLPTF) Shorts Lowered By 35.15%

Analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report $1.07 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 20.22% from last quarter’s $0.89 EPS. XPO’s profit would be $98.63 million giving it 16.48 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, XPO Logistics, Inc.’s analysts see -16.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.54. About 697,763 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c

DALIAN PORT PDA COMPANY LTD SHARES -H- (OTCMKTS:DLPTF) had a decrease of 35.15% in short interest. DLPTF’s SI was 634,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 35.15% from 978,600 shares previously. It closed at $0.1312 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dalian Port Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides port and logistics services in Mainland China. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. It offers oil/liquefied chemicals terminal and related logistics, and trading services for handling and discharging, storage, and transshipment of oil products and liquefied chemicals, as well as port management services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides container terminal and related logistics services, including loading and discharging, storage, and transshipment of containers, as well as leasing of terminals and related facilities; and various container logistics services and sale of properties.

Another recent and important Dalian Port (OTCMKTS:PDA Company Limited) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Form 1-A/A MOVIE STUDIO, INC. – StreetInsider.com” on April 12, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. XPO Logistics has $7800 highest and $65 lowest target. $71’s average target is 0.65% above currents $70.54 stock price. XPO Logistics had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Monday, August 5. Raymond James maintained XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) rating on Monday, August 5. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $7800 target. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, April 5. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”.

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.50 billion. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage, last mile, drayage, expedite, less-than truckload, intermodal, truckload, and forwarding services; and time-critical, time-sensitive, or high priority freight shipment services. It has a 24.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics segment provides contract logistics services, including engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions, omni-channel distribution, reverse logistics, transportation management, freight bill audit and payment, lean manufacturing support, aftermarket support, and supply chain optimization solutions to firms and government agencies.