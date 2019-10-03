EPS for Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) Expected At $-0.58; KBC GROUP NV ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (KBCSF) Shorts Down By 0.47%

KBC GROUP NV ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) had a decrease of 0.47% in short interest. KBCSF’s SI was 658,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.47% from 661,900 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 3294 days are for KBC GROUP NV ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)’s short sellers to cover KBCSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.4. About 300 shares traded or 65.75% up from the average. KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report $-0.58 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.63 EPS change or 1,260.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Xencor, Inc.’s analysts see 93.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.56% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 85,454 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $813,994 activity. 12,641 shares were bought by STAFFORD JOHN S III, worth $377,587 on Thursday, June 6.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 41.46 P/E ratio. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold Xencor, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.43 million shares or 0.38% less from 46.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 8.45 million shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 19,038 shares. 8,100 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 17,000 shares. Mackay Shields holds 0.01% or 47,980 shares. 21,391 were accumulated by Proshare Limited Liability Corp. State Common Retirement Fund holds 48,700 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 67,700 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 637,704 shares. American Intll Group reported 30,083 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 25,789 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 3,980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

