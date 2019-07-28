EPS for W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Expected At $0.11; Security Capital Research & Management Increased By $50.17 Million Its Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Holding

Analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 62.07% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. WTI’s profit would be $15.47M giving it 9.68 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, W&T Offshore, Inc.’s analysts see 120.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 1.69M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 38.34% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 19/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $0.25 TO $4.75; RATING HOLD; 19/04/2018 – DJ W&T Offshore Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTI); 21/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Old Debt Ties Up W&T Offshore as It Tries to Ride Oil’s New Wave; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC – W&T INITIALLY RECEIVES 30.0% OF NET REVENUES FROM DRILLING PROGRAM WELLS; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Chairman/CEO Tracy Krohn Will Inves; 24/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR PROPOSED OFFERING UP TO $500M SECURITIES; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises W&T Offshore 2nd-, 3rd-Lien Debt Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD – FEB PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 290.37 MT; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM SLOWDOWN OF PROGRESS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) stake by 127.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security Capital Research & Management Inc acquired 2.79 million shares as Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Security Capital Research & Management Inc holds 4.98M shares with $94.06 million value, up from 2.19M last quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc now has $13.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 4.66 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Ltd Com reported 152,753 shares stake. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 718,592 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt holds 15,619 shares. National Pension Service owns 937,931 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Btim invested 0.05% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Trustmark Bank Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 231 shares. Smith Graham & Investment Advsr LP stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Glenmede Tru Na holds 1.61M shares. Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 874,848 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 146,703 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 28,045 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 35,342 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 247 shares.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stake by 497,488 shares to 896,026 valued at $195.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) stake by 430,705 shares and now owns 737,443 shares. Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Host Hotels & Resorts had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell”. BTIG Research maintained the shares of HST in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Deutsche Bank.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity. Shares for $4,729 were bought by LENTZ MICHAEL E.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company has market cap of $599.14 million. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It has a 3.6 P/E ratio. The firm holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold W&T Offshore, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc holds 463,890 shares. Creative Planning holds 10,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 222,700 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 49,100 shares. Wellington Management Llp holds 0% or 123,103 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.17% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Voloridge Mngmt Llc owns 112,373 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 136,603 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 0% or 11,858 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 0.14% stake. 48,244 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Alps Advisors Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). State Street accumulated 4.24M shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.19 million activity. $460,000 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was bought by KROHN TRACY W on Friday, July 12. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $65,070 was bought by Stanley B Frank. KATZ STUART B also bought $51,000 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) on Tuesday, May 7. On Friday, March 15 Ghauri Shahid bought $42,070 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) or 7,000 shares. 7,000 shares valued at $30,380 were bought by BOULET VIRGINIA on Friday, June 7.