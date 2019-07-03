EPS for W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Expected At $0.11; Brady (BRC) Shorts Up By 49.32%

Analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 62.07% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. WTI’s profit would be $15.47 million giving it 10.14 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, W&T Offshore, Inc.’s analysts see 120.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 1.35M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 38.34% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Heidelberg Field Acquisition Closing to Occur in April; 09/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR OFFERING OF MIXED SECURITIES; 12/03/2018 W&T Offshore Says it Was Successful Bidder to Acquire an Interest in Heidelberg Field in Gulf of Mexico; 26/03/2018 – WT Microelectronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Chairman/CEO Tracy Krohn Will Inves; 15/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Group Announces Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New Patent Covering Composition of Matter for WT-1 Peptides; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 9-MTH; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Project-Level Commitment of Up to $419.6M for 14 Identified Projects; 12/03/2018 – W&T REPORTS GULF OF MEXICO JOINT EXPLORATION W/ INVESTOR GROUP; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Investor Group and Company Agree to $230.5M Initial Capital Commitment

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) had an increase of 49.32% in short interest. BRC’s SI was 1.61M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 49.32% from 1.08 million shares previously. With 369,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)’s short sellers to cover BRC’s short positions. The SI to Brady Corporation’s float is 3.4%. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 213,195 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 25.74% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp 3Q EPS 49c; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP BRC.N SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A COMMON SHARE FROM $1.95 TO $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – BRADY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.95 TO $2.00, EST. $1.90; 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 12/03/2018 Brady Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c; 26/04/2018 – Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. It has a 20.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients in hospitals; and custom wristbands for use in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, concerts, and festivals.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.40 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $940,000 was sold by Felmer Thomas J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Brady Corporation shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.29 million shares or 2.84% more from 40.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based D E Shaw Company has invested 0.01% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Citigroup owns 27,873 shares. 117,732 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement System. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 54,147 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 0.35% or 137,557 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr reported 6,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.75% or 331,341 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 1 shares stake. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% or 4,746 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 72,982 shares. Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Millennium Lc, New York-based fund reported 19,100 shares. 163,264 were accumulated by Burney.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $188,520 activity. BOULET VIRGINIA bought 7,000 shares worth $30,380. Ghauri Shahid also bought $42,070 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) on Friday, March 15. Stanley B Frank bought 10,000 shares worth $65,070. KATZ STUART B bought $51,000 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) on Tuesday, May 7.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company has market cap of $627.27 million. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It has a 3.77 P/E ratio. The firm holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold W&T Offshore, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 149,589 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com owns 284,256 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Zebra Mgmt Limited Co holds 48,964 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com stated it has 24,423 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Us Bancorporation De reported 0% stake. State Street owns 4.24 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 4.97 million shares. Trexquant Investment L P reported 0.02% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 118,145 shares. Alliancebernstein L P owns 364,148 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc has 204,657 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).