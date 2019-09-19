EPS for Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Expected At $0.72; Recon Technology LTD. – Ordinary Shares (RCON) Shorts Decreased By 5.84%

Recon Technology LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RCON) had a decrease of 5.84% in short interest. RCON’s SI was 191,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.84% from 203,700 shares previously. With 25,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Recon Technology LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RCON)’s short sellers to cover RCON’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.0128 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7353. About 34,705 shares traded or 63.87% up from the average. Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has declined 53.96% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.96% the S&P500. Some Historical RCON News: 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 15/05/2018 – Recon Tech 3Q Rev $2.6M; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 26/04/2018 – RECON WENYUAN CABLE 002692.SZ SAYS IT SCRAPS PLAN TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN SHENZHEN FIRM AS CONCERNING PARTIES FAILED TO REACH AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Recon Tech 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 15/05/2018 – Recon Tech 3Q Loss/Shr 11c; 23/04/2018 – GUANGQIANG CHEN REPORTS 15.1 PCT STAKE IN RECON TECHNOLOGY LTD AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Top Leasing Brokers Recognized by VEREIT® at ICSC RECon 2018 Special Event; 23/05/2018 – Mall owners highlighted their redevelopment strategies at the annual ICSC RECon convention held in Las Vegas this week; 06/04/2018 IBT: ‘Splinter Cell’ Rumors: Sam Fisher Crossover Teased For ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’

Analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report $0.72 EPS on September, 25.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 21.74% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. WOR’s profit would be $40.03 million giving it 13.41 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Worthington Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -6.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 179,467 shares traded. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 14.22% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 24/04/2018 – Officer Welch Gifts 600 Of Worthington Industries Inc; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: WOR May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M; 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Worthington Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. It has a 14.8 P/E ratio. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for clients primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold Worthington Industries, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 24.85 million shares or 7.62% less from 26.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Shelton Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) for 6,440 shares. The California-based Tcw Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). 8,485 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. 46,481 were reported by Van Eck Associates Corp. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 38,446 shares. Convergence Limited Company holds 17,362 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0% or 14,085 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) invested in 12,230 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 24,713 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) or 16,168 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 10,432 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 15,921 shares.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $15.40 million. The firm offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides gas and oil production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold Recon Technology, Ltd. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 266 shares or 97.87% less from 12,495 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 62 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 204 shares.