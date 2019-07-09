EPS for Worldpay, Inc. (WP) Expected At $1.08; New South Capital Management Has Decreased Service International (SCI) Position

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Service Corp International (SCI) stake by 3.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc sold 45,962 shares as Service Corp International (SCI)’s stock declined 6.35%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 1.32M shares with $53.09M value, down from 1.37 million last quarter. Service Corp International now has $8.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.69. About 342,745 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO

Analysts expect Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) to report $1.08 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 16.13% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. WP’s profit would be $336.18 million giving it 29.76 P/E if the $1.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Worldpay, Inc.’s analysts see 27.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $128.55. About 876,278 shares traded. Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) has risen 46.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WP News: 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- COMPANY AND SELLING SHAREHOLDERS EXPECT TO ENTER INTO CUSTOMARY LOCK-UP ARRANGEMENTS WITH THE UNDERWRITERS IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERING AND LISTING; 24/05/2018 – DUTCH PAYMENTS PROVIDER ADYEN CONFIRMS INTENTION TO FLOAT ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM – STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Worldpay Sees 2Q Rev $960M-$980M; 17/04/2018 – Worldpay adds smart terminal from PAX to its SmartPay Series™; 10/05/2018 – Worldpay Sees 2018 EPS 53c-EPS 75c; 10/05/2018 – Worldpay Sees 2Q EPS 22c-EPS 29c; 15/03/2018 – Worldpay and Lianlian Pay Team Up to Connect China to the World; 10/05/2018 – Worldpay 1Q Loss $98.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Worldpay Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WP); 10/05/2018 – Correct: Worldpay 1Q Loss $97.6M

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $40.02 billion. It operates in two divisions, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. It has a 264.51 P/E ratio. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Among 10 analysts covering Worldpay (NYSE:WP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Worldpay had 17 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, April 4 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital maintained Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Buckingham Research downgraded Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) on Tuesday, March 19 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) rating on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $138 target.

New South Capital Management Inc increased Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) stake by 179,021 shares to 1.25 million valued at $39.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (NYSE:BAM) stake by 36,365 shares and now owns 1.51 million shares. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was raised too.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SCI’s profit will be $85.67 million for 24.84 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.