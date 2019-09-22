EPS for World Fuel Services (INT) Expected At $0.69; Lomas Capital Management Trimmed By $18.34 Million Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) stake by 64.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 705,443 shares as Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)’s stock declined 4.71%. The Lomas Capital Management Llc holds 389,961 shares with $10.51 million value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Boyd Gaming Corp now has $2.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 1.08M shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In

Analysts expect World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report $0.69 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. INT’s profit would be $45.11 million giving it 14.37 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, World Fuel Services Corporation’s analysts see 18.97% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 581,770 shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

World Fuel Services Corporation, an energy management company, provides energy procurement advisory, supply fulfillment and transaction, and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the aviation, marine, and transportation industries. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. It operates through three divisions: Aviation, Marine, and Land. It has a 18.79 P/E ratio. The Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch services; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.34M for 16.58 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased Pdvwireless Inc stake by 1.00 million shares to 1.43 million valued at $67.17 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 7,275 shares and now owns 310,162 shares. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) was raised too.