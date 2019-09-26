EPS for WNS (Holdings Limited) Expected At $0.53; Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) SI Decreased By 3.57%

Hallmark Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:HALL) had a decrease of 3.57% in short interest. HALL’s SI was 124,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.57% from 128,700 shares previously. With 67,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Hallmark Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:HALL)’s short sellers to cover HALL’s short positions. The SI to Hallmark Financial Services Inc’s float is 0.7%. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 9,655 shares traded. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 45.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 01/05/2018 – Hallmark Celebrates a Galaxy Far, Far Away on Star Wars Day; 02/05/2018 – Greystone and The Hallmark Companies Celebrate Grand Reopening of Affordable Housing Communities with Ribbon-Cutting Event in S; 28/03/2018 – Elisabeth Yarrow Announces Hallmark Tour, Launches Women’s Job Search Guide Book and Gift Line; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallmark Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HALL); 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q Rev $93.3M; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Rev $97.4M; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q EPS 4c

Analysts expect WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) to report $0.53 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.85% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. WNS’s profit would be $26.53 million giving it 27.63 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, WNS’s analysts see -10.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 955 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OPC, a Subsidiary of Kenon Holdings Ltd., Announces Updates on Negotiations Relating to the 20% Interest in OPC-Rotem Not Owned by OPC – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Vipshop Holdings’s (NYSE:VIPS) Share Price Down By 56%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capri Holding: Luxury On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

WNS Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. It operates through two divisions, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It has a 27.49 P/E ratio. The firm offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.37, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 10.85 million shares or 0.20% less from 10.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning owns 15,300 shares. Cove Street Cap Limited Liability owns 2.88% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 1.57M shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Bailard Inc accumulated 13,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eam Limited Liability owns 61,378 shares. State Street Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 141 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 113,084 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 69,822 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The holds 0% or 10,786 shares in its portfolio. Intrepid Cap Mgmt reported 37,681 shares. 226,236 are owned by Boston. The France-based Axa has invested 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Hodges Cap Management holds 14,005 shares.

Since August 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $106,490 activity. $106,490 worth of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) shares were bought by Anand Naveen.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $357.21 million. The firm operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal divisions. It has a 10.93 P/E ratio. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri.