EPS for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Expected At $0.06; Weitz Investment Management Decreased By $540,000 Its Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Stake

Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report $0.06 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. WETF’s profit would be $9.30 million giving it 26.50 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, WisdomTree Investments, Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 1.04M shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 42.04% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 16/04/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Goes Above 50D-MA; 13/04/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Financials Fund Closes Above 200D-MA; 12/03/2018 – WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund Above 50-D-MA; 20/04/2018 – WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund Below 200-D-MA; 30/04/2018 – WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund Closes Below 50D-MA; 04/04/2018 – WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Closes Above 50-D-MA; 08/05/2018 – WisdomTree’s EUSC Daily Inflows $58.1M, Most in at Least a Year; 15/03/2018 – WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Below 50-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Goes Below 200D-MA; 29/05/2018 – WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Below 200-D-MA

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) stake by 6.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP)’s stock rose 1.74%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 145,000 shares with $7.88M value, down from 155,000 last quarter. Compass Minerals Intl Inc now has $1.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 433,950 shares traded or 45.36% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% negative EPS growth.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,167 activity. 700 shares valued at $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. On Thursday, May 9 Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 2,000 shares. Shares for $105,080 were bought by GRANT RICHARD S. Shares for $36,019 were bought by Standen James D.. On Friday, May 10 Reece Joseph E bought $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 1,000 shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc stake by 30,000 shares to 230,000 valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,683 shares and now owns 15,500 shares. Perspecta Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century has 46,350 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 24,324 shares. Frontier Mgmt Lc accumulated 212,773 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 23,918 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 76,634 shares. Huntington Retail Bank owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 60,231 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,542 were accumulated by Qs Investors Limited Com. Southpoint Advsrs LP stated it has 500,000 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Epoch Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.05% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Profund Ltd Llc has 4,215 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 13,512 shares. Fincl Services invested in 16 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WisdomTree Investments, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 108.86 million shares or 3.34% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 772,387 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 69,969 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 37,869 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 647,813 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 47,419 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). D E Shaw Co owns 17,709 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 180,397 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 851 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 29,225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 153,209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership reported 352,488 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.97 million activity. Muni Amit had bought 13,500 shares worth $80,816 on Monday, February 4. $492,765 worth of stock was bought by Steinberg Jonathan L on Monday, May 13. Shares for $97,082 were bought by Ziemba Peter M. $295,965 worth of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) shares were bought by Bossone Anthony.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds sponsor and asset manager. The company has market cap of $986.14 million. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. It has a 29.72 P/E ratio. The firm also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.