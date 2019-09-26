EPS for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Expected At $0.06; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Shorts Lowered By 10.49%

Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) had a decrease of 10.49% in short interest. HFC’s SI was 5.54M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.49% from 6.19 million shares previously. With 2.23M avg volume, 3 days are for Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC)’s short sellers to cover HFC’s short positions. The SI to Hollyfrontier Corporation’s float is 3.27%. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 96,996 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES

Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report $0.06 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. WETF’s profit would be $9.31 million giving it 22.54 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, WisdomTree Investments, Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 52,425 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 32.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 22/03/2018 – REG-WISDOMTREE ISSUER PLC : DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Above 50D-MA; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Below 200-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend Fund Goes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Goes Above 50D-MA; 27/04/2018 – WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS INC – U.S. LISTED ETF AUM WAS $42.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 8.4% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/03/2018 – WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Goes Above 50-D-MA; 12/03/2018 – WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund Above 50-D-MA; 22/03/2018 – WisdomTree International Equity Fund Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Closes Above 50-D-MA

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $124,300 was bought by MYERS FRANKLIN.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.71 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and HEP. It has a 9.86 P/E ratio. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt.

Among 5 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HollyFrontier has $61 highest and $45 lowest target. $52’s average target is -1.70% below currents $52.9 stock price. HollyFrontier had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Credit Suisse. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold HollyFrontier Corporation shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 14,000 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Central Bancorporation & has invested 0.31% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Qs Invsts Lc has 102,731 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd invested in 1.23 million shares. First Manhattan accumulated 950 shares or 0% of the stock. Fil Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Parkside Bancorporation And Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 199 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Point72 Asset L P holds 0.11% or 450,904 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 316 shares. 48,626 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corporation. Grp holds 0.01% or 68,202 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Energy Stock Could Have More Than 100% Upside – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More notable recent WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WisdomTree Announces Change to ETF Family Nasdaq:WETF – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WisdomTree Launches Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) Nasdaq:WETF – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WisdomTree launches cloud computing ETF – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WisdomTree Names Jarrett Lilien as President and Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WisdomTree Adds Scott Welch as Chief Investment Officer â€“ Model Portfolios – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.04 million activity. Another trade for 75,000 shares valued at $492,765 was bought by Steinberg Jonathan L. Schwartz Jeremy had bought 10,000 shares worth $47,315 on Wednesday, August 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold WisdomTree Investments, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 112.01 million shares or 2.89% more from 108.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Continental Advsrs Lc reported 0.47% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Art Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Aperio Grp Ltd Com reported 6,155 shares. 40,359 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0% or 493,765 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr reported 233 shares. Whittier Tru Communication holds 114,348 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 282,048 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) or 86,041 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 84,984 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 45,846 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 92,505 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake.