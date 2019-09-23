EPS for Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Expected At $1.63; HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering HSBC Holdings PLC (LON:HSBA), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. HSBC Holdings PLC has GBX 925 highest and GBX 520 lowest target. GBX 666.40’s average target is 9.62% above currents GBX 607.9 stock price. HSBC Holdings PLC had 32 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, July 23. Deutsche Bank maintained HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) rating on Friday, July 12. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and GBX 540 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies downgraded the shares of HSBA in report on Wednesday, July 24 to “Hold” rating. The stock of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, August 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 6. See HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report $1.63 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 3.82% from last quarter’s $1.57 EPS. WTFC’s profit would be $91.34 million giving it 10.07 P/E if the $1.63 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, Wintrust Financial Corporation’s analysts see 18.12% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 1.08 million shares traded or 109.09% up from the average. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services and products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 122.57 billion GBP. It operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking businesses. It has a 8.8 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking and Wealth Management business offers a range of personal banking services and products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, debit cards, and local and international payment services; and insurance and investment products, asset management services, and financial planning services.

The stock decreased 1.25% or GBX 7.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 607.9. About 4.41M shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial services and products to clients in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. It operates in three divisions: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. It has a 11.24 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold Wintrust Financial Corporation shares while 91 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 1.31% less from 48.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). 74,197 are owned by Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Ellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Invesco Limited owns 0.02% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 933,255 shares. Creative Planning owns 0.01% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 21,139 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc invested in 6,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 85,723 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 0% or 4,728 shares. 164,405 were accumulated by Basswood Management Lc. Pnc Fin Group Inc Inc holds 5,162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 0.01% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 1,800 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd holds 0% or 4,325 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 54,008 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,989 activity. $49,989 worth of stock was bought by SWEENEY GARY D on Friday, July 19.