EPS for Winpak Ltd. (WPK) Expected At $0.58; Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund (NTC) Sentiment Is 1.86

Analysts expect Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) to report $0.58 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.57% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. T_WPK’s profit would be $37.70 million giving it 18.69 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Winpak Ltd.’s analysts see -1.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.35. About 4,269 shares traded. Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund (NTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 13 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 7 decreased and sold their stock positions in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 3.71 million shares, up from 3.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. The firm offers flexible packaging products, such as barrier shrink bags, modified atmosphere packaging products, rollstock and specialty films, zipper stand-up pouches, and vacuum pouches. It has a 25.38 P/E ratio. It also provides paper/poly/foil laminated rollstock products for various flexible food applications.

Among 5 analysts covering Winpak Limited (TSE:WPK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Winpak Limited had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by IBC. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by GMP Securities. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Raymond James. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of WPK in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $46 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $187.71 million. The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of Connecticut.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund for 673,877 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 977,039 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 120,564 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Mathes Company Inc., a New York-based fund reported 33,936 shares.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 4,276 shares traded. Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) has risen 7.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.73% the S&P500.

