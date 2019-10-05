EPS for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Expected At $1.13; Bank Of America (BAC) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $1.13 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 20.21% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. WGO’s profit would be $35.94 million giving it 8.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.14 EPS previously, Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -0.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 300,739 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is neither positive nor negative, as only 614 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 619 trimmed and sold positions in Bank Of America Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 6.42 billion shares, up from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Bank Of America Corp in top ten positions decreased from 132 to 126 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 568 Increased: 490 New Position: 124.

Among 4 analysts covering Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Winnebago Industries has $48 highest and $46 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 24.35% above currents $38.2 stock price. Winnebago Industries had 6 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Sidoti. SunTrust maintained Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) rating on Thursday, June 20. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $48 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $48 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) rating on Friday, June 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $46 target.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm makes motor homes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings that provide living accommodations and include kitchen, dining, sleeping, and bath areas, as well as a lounge. It has a 11.04 P/E ratio. It also provides travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers under the Winnebago brand name; component parts for other manufacturers; motorhome shells for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office space; and commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party upfitters.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Incorporated has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 401 are owned by Whittier Tru Com. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 58 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 78,006 shares. Pnc Gru invested in 0% or 12,303 shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 3,070 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 264,584 were reported by Driehaus Cap Lc. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Burney holds 0.01% or 6,343 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 31,015 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 4.39M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin holds 250,979 shares. 3,946 were reported by Asset Mgmt. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.34B for 10.43 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large firms, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $264.36 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. It has a 10.1 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans.

The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BofA’s profit rises on higher interest rates, loan growth; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 02/05/2018 – Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportatio; 29/05/2018 – DBR [Reg]: Pa. Law Firm Sues Bank of America Over Hacking-Related Wire Transfer; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS LBCM’S EXPECTED RATINGS AHEAD OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP RE-ORGANISATION; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% This Year, BofA Leads; 21/03/2018 – BOFA RISK OFFICIALS ARE SAID TO CITE BANKER’S ASSURANCE ON DEAL; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO: THIS YEAR’S CAPITAL STRESS TEST IS ‘MUCH HARDER’ THAN LAST YEAR’S

