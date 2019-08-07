EPS for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Expected At $0.83; Asbury Automotive Group Has 1.1 Sentiment

Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.79% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. WSM’s profit would be $65.46M giving it 19.54 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s analysts see 2.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $64.88. About 516,051 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 74 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 67 sold and reduced holdings in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 19.85 million shares, down from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Asbury Automotive Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 49 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

Abrams Capital Management L.P. holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for 1.90 million shares. Eminence Capital Lp owns 383,598 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Origin Asset Management Llp has 0.33% invested in the company for 57,060 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 95,715 shares.

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. ABG’s profit will be $44.69M for 9.98 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 10 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Williams-Sonoma, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Cap Incorporated reported 0.27% stake. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora reported 82 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2,524 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon stated it has 1.67M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc) holds 1,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Research Invsts has invested 0.15% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0.42% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Price Michael F reported 0.38% stake. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has invested 0.08% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 425 were reported by Cls Invs Limited Com. Valley Natl Advisers Inc owns 0.45% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 27,751 shares. Moreover, Schnieders Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 4,000 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co has 0.32% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 8,520 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt owns 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 26,600 shares. Kessler Invest Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 1,145 shares.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. The company has market cap of $5.12 billion. It operates through two divisions, E-commerce and Retail. It has a 15.47 P/E ratio. The firm offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.