EPS for Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) Expected At $0.43; Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Empire Co Cl A NV (TSE:EMP.A), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Empire Co Cl A NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by National Bank Canada. Desjardins Securities downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $30.5 target in Monday, March 11 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Scotia Capital. Raymond James maintained Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. See Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report $0.43 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 19.44% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. WLDN’s profit would be $4.78M giving it 20.26 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Willdan Group, Inc.’s analysts see 330.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 51,734 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 32.54% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. The company has market cap of $387.77 million. It operates through four divisions: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. It has a 48 P/E ratio. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.59, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold Willdan Group, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 7.75 million shares or 5.41% more from 7.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% or 7,061 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 24,156 shares. 740 are owned by Psagot Invest House Ltd. First Tru Advisors Lp owns 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 23,667 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Northern Corp accumulated 132,020 shares or 0% of the stock. The Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Pnc Finance Ser Inc stated it has 292,791 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System owns 15,090 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 472,970 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). 6 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 0.03% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) or 48,100 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

