EPS for WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) Expected At $0.22; Arrow Financial (AROW)’s Sentiment Is 1.71

Analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 38.89% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. WOW’s profit would be $18.57M giving it 8.95 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, WideOpenWest, Inc.’s analysts see 120.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 101,154 shares traded. WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has declined 5.03% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical WOW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ WideOpenWest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOW); 07/03/2018 – WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone Announces Delay in Earnings Release and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 14/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $410.0 MLN- $420.0 MLN; 11/05/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST 1Q REV. $285.5M, EST. $288.6M; 11/05/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 06/03/2018 WOW! 1 Gig Internet Speeds Now Available to More Than 95 Percent of Customers; 15/05/2018 – Hawk Ridge Capital Management Buys 1.8% of WideOpenWest; 11/05/2018 – Private Group Buys New 2.6% Position in WideOpenWest; 14/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST 4Q REV. $292.8M, EST. $298.7M

Arrow Financial Corp (AROW) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 36 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 21 sold and decreased holdings in Arrow Financial Corp. The funds in our database now own: 5.93 million shares, up from 5.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Arrow Financial Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 18 Increased: 29 New Position: 7.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 2,456 shares traded. Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) has declined 5.62% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AROW News: 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q Net $8.53M; 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q EPS 61c; 25/04/2018 – Arrow Declares June Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ Arrow Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AROW); 23/04/2018 – Arrow Reports Increase in First-Quarter Net Income; Double Digit Loan Growth Continues

Arrow Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company that provide commercial and consumer banking, and financial services and products. The company has market cap of $485.01 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, and time deposits. It has a 13.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit for working capital needs; commercial construction and land development loans; commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties; consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection; and residential real estate loans.

Arrow Financial Corp holds 10.7% of its portfolio in Arrow Financial Corporation for 1.40 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny owns 26,735 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 41,652 shares. The New York-based King Wealth has invested 0.12% in the stock. Nbt Bank N A Ny, a New York-based fund reported 20,745 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WideOpenWest had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8 with “Neutral”.

WideOpenWest, Inc. operates as a cable operator in the United States. The company has market cap of $665.09 million. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. It has a 8.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products that are IP enabled, whole-home DVR solutions.