EPS for Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Expected At $0.45; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) to report $0.45 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 27.42% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. WLL’s profit would be $41.06 million giving it 8.63 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s analysts see -381.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 6.49 million shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has declined 48.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WLL News: 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $46; 02/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 30/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 11/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM – WITH CERTAIN EXCEPTIONS, CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 12, 2023; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP – UNIT MAY INCREASE AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF LOANS UNDER THE CREDIT AGREEMENT BY UP TO $1.25 BLN; 23/05/2018 – EnerCom Adds Presenting Companies to its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference® Roster; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whiting Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLL); 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM – OF $2.4 BLN INITIAL BORROWING BASE CO ELECTED TO SECURE COMMITMENTS OF $1.75 BLN AT CLOSING

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Electric Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 19. See Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) latest ratings:

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company has market cap of $4.85 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. It has a 23.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Among 8 analysts covering Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Whiting Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. SunTrust maintained Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) on Friday, April 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of WLL in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. It sells gas and oil to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. It has a 5.52 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres.

