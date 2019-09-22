EPS for Weyerhauser Company (WY) Expected At $0.12; HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRIES CO LTD GLOB (HNHPF) Shorts Lowered By 48.19%

Analysts expect Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. WY’s profit would be $89.39M giving it 57.58 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Weyerhauser Company’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 3.35 million shares traded. Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRIES CO LTD GLOB (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) had a decrease of 48.19% in short interest. HNHPF’s SI was 329,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 48.19% from 636,700 shares previously. With 216,400 avg volume, 2 days are for HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRIES CO LTD GLOB (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)’s short sellers to cover HNHPF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 64,530 shares traded. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold Weyerhauser Company shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,750 were reported by Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 11,100 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has 9,775 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Company owns 13,511 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 37,400 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) for 28,831 shares. California-based Miracle Mile Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY). Third Avenue Mngmt Limited Co has invested 9.06% in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY). Bridges Investment Mngmt accumulated 8,068 shares. Next Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1,189 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.07% or 10.87M shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has 29,998 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Limited has 0.07% invested in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund holds 15,532 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 48,893 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity. $119,640 worth of Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) shares were bought by Stockfish Devin W.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $20.59 billion. It primarily invests in United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates under four business divisions, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate.

