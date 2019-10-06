EPS for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Expected At $0.12; ATHERSYS (ATHX) Has 2.1 Sentiment

Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. WY’s profit would be $88.69M giving it 56.29 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Weyerhaeuser Company’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 2.74 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c

ATHERSYS (ATHX) investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.97, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 44 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 21 sold and decreased their holdings in ATHERSYS. The funds in our database now hold: 32.17 million shares, up from 28.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding ATHERSYS in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 30 New Position: 14.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $19.97 billion. It primarily invests in United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates under four business divisions, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity. Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold Weyerhaeuser Company shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wellington Shields & Communication Limited owns 43,240 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 124,570 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl reported 40,600 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 138,041 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 93,470 shares. Salem Capital Mgmt holds 238,986 shares or 3.49% of its portfolio. Synovus Corp invested in 0.01% or 33,284 shares. Bluestein R H And reported 10,000 shares. 592,699 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp. Family reported 72,585 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Next Financial Grp Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 1,189 shares. Csat Advisory L P has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mercer Advisers Inc stated it has 480 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Winfield Associates Inc. holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Athersys, Inc. for 42,350 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership owns 100,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Next Financial Group Inc has 0.03% invested in the company for 145,500 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Plc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 30,000 shares.

