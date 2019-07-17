EPS for WestRock Company (WRK) Expected At $1.06; The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering North West (TSE:NWC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. North West had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $36 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) rating on Monday, March 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $31 target. IBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and $30 target in Friday, March 15 report. See The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) latest ratings:

18/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $30 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $30 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Maintain

Analysts expect WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) to report $1.06 EPS on August, 1 before the open.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.75% from last quarter’s $1.09 EPS. WRK’s profit would be $272.45 million giving it 8.42 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, WestRock Company’s analysts see 32.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 471,634 shares traded. WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) has declined 38.83% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRK News: 07/05/2018 – WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – WESTROCK RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM DOJ; 27/04/2018 – WESTROCK CO – QTRLY NET SALES $4,017.0 MLN VS $3,656.3 MLN; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO SUPPLY A LINERBOARD PRODUCTION LINE FOR WESTROCK FLORENCE, SOUTH CAROLINA MILL IN USA; 27/04/2018 – WestRock 2Q Net $223.2M; 14/03/2018 – WestRock Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – WESTROCK CO WRK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $70; RATING OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Laid-off pulp and paper workers, with the community, team up to picket WestRock

More notable recent The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The North West Company Inc.’s (TSE:NWC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The North West Company Inc.’s (TSE:NWC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The North West Company Inc. Announces Voting Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Investing In Auryn Resources Inc. (TSE:AUG) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Dycom Industries Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 10,003 shares traded. The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday services and products to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The companyÂ’s Canadian activities comprise 122 Northern stores, which offer food, financial services, and general merchandise; 7 Northmart stores that provide fresh foods, fashion, and health services and products; 31 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offer family fashion, household products, and food; 13 Quickstop convenience stores that provide ready-to-eat foods, petroleum products, and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots clearance center; and 1 Price Chopper store, which offers grocery items. It has a 15.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s international activities include 30 AC Value Centers that provide food and general merchandise to remote and rural regions; 13 Cost-U-Less mid-size warehouse stores, which offer discount food and general merchandise; 1 Island Fresh IGA store with deli, bakery, fresh meat, fresh produce, a coffee and espresso bar, an adult beverage department, and the U.S. and international food brands; and 3 Quickstop convenience stores that provide ready-to-eat foods, petroleum products, and related services.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $9.18 billion. The firm operates through Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development divisions. It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers; and recycled fiber.

Among 3 analysts covering Westrock (NYSE:WRK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Westrock had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) earned “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

More notable recent WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Companies Building the Circular Economy – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street set to open higher as banks rise after Citi results – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.