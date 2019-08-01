EPS for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Expected At $-0.02; MULTICORP INTERNATIONAL (MCIC) Shorts Raised By 9.68%

MULTICORP INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:MCIC) had an increase of 9.68% in short interest. MCIC’s SI was 10,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.68% from 9,300 shares previously. It closed at $0.0018 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 514,297 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC- QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board

Among 2 analysts covering Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Westport Fuel Systems had 6 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Lake Street. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 20. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Valley National Advisers has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Citigroup holds 0% or 6,266 shares. 141,200 are owned by Oppenheimer & Co. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,000 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited holds 0% or 33,412 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd has 1.41% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). 1,275 are owned by Advisory Limited Liability Corporation. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 1.80 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 1,150 shares. 12,857 were reported by Cambridge Invest Research Inc. Pembroke Management Ltd invested in 5.85 million shares or 1.32% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 25,373 shares. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Creative Planning stated it has 12,527 shares.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $395.37 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It currently has negative earnings. It designs, makes, and sells compressed natural gas , liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.