EPS for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Expected At $-0.02; Harding Loevner LP Has Cut Unilever Plc (UL) Holding By $1.13 Million

Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 432,791 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16,289 shares. Oppenheimer And Close Lc holds 0.03% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) or 15,000 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt holds 10,963 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc, New York-based fund reported 141,200 shares. Paradigm Ny has 0.16% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 13,000 shares. 135,054 are owned by Raymond James And Associate. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 31,729 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Trellus Lc has invested 1.15% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) has 9,467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp Inc has 400 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc has 1.37 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Susquehanna Interest Llp invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT).

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $385.57 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It currently has negative earnings. It designs, makes, and sells compressed natural gas , liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.

Among 2 analysts covering Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Westport Fuel Systems had 6 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by H.C. Wainwright. Lake Street downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 5 report.