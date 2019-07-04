EPS for Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Expected At $0.32; 3 Analysts Bullish Vuzix (VUZI)

Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) to report $0.32 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. WMC’s profit would be $15.43 million giving it 7.72 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 136,743 shares traded. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) has declined 1.28% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WMC News: 01/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMC); 05/03/2018 WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PLUS DROP INCOME OF $0.31 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 05/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 4Q EPS 51c; 07/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 1Q EPS 52c; 19/03/2018 – WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $0.31 Per Share

Among 3 analysts covering Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vuzix had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the shares of VUZI in report on Monday, March 18 with "Buy" rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets. Alliance Global Partners maintained the shares of VUZI in report on Friday, March 15 with "Buy" rating.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $476.46 million. It primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, and other financial assets. It has a 13.72 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.99 million shares or 0.52% more from 20.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Public Limited Co stated it has 99,862 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 37,034 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp invested in 74,880 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.22 million were accumulated by State Street. 205,564 are held by Fincl Bank Of Mellon. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 3,300 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,274 are held by Citigroup. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Limited Liability reported 47,394 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc holds 105,855 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Advsrs Lp owns 87,710 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 62,522 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 90,015 shares. American Century Companies reported 69,204 shares stake. Mackenzie stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). Serv Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $170,610 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Murphy Jennifer, worth $99,800 on Tuesday, May 21. The insider McNamara Dennis Joseph bought $35,637. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Trifon Harris bought $35,173.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $81,974 activity. $9,681 worth of stock was bought by Travers Paul J on Thursday, June 6. Kay Edward William Jr. also bought $20,174 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares. On Friday, June 7 the insider Harned Timothy Heydenreich bought $7,637. The insider Russell Grant bought $23,110.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $87.23 million. The companyÂ’s products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

