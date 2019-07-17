EPS for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Expected At $0.72; Renren American Depositary Shares Each Repre (RENN) Shorts Decreased By 2.65%

Renren Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:RENN) had a decrease of 2.65% in short interest. RENN’s SI was 876,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.65% from 899,800 shares previously. With 37,600 avg volume, 23 days are for Renren Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:RENN)’s short sellers to cover RENN’s short positions. The SI to Renren Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repre’s float is 5.84%. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.0078 during the last trading session, reaching $0.99. About 30,347 shares traded. Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) has risen 78.32% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.89% the S&P500. Some Historical RENN News: 14/05/2018 – Renren Announces New Record Date for Cash Dividend; 13/05/2018 – Renren asset sale stirs anger of small shareholders; 07/05/2018 – RENREN SEES 1Q REV. $136M TO $141M; 30/04/2018 – Renren Announces Cash Dividend, Private Placement And Adoption Of Share Repurchase Plan; 27/03/2018 Trucker Path Rolls Out Electronic Logging Device (ELD) to Help Users Comply with Mandate; 30/04/2018 – Renren Aims to Address Concerns That It May Be Deemed to Be an Investment Company; 14/05/2018 – Renren Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F; 30/04/2018 – Renren Expects Dividend Will Be $7.2465-$9.144 Per ADS; 07/05/2018 – Renren Sees 1Q Rev $136M-$141M; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENREN 4Q REV. $97.1M

Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report $0.72 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.86% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. WST’s profit would be $52.91 million giving it 42.78 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s analysts see -2.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.22. About 103,316 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.06 billion. The company??s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It has a 42.64 P/E ratio. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 110,255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 38,749 shares. Oppenheimer & Co holds 0.04% or 12,905 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 121,004 shares. Blair William And Il invested 0.1% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 8,034 shares. First Republic Inv owns 1,822 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Lc invested in 4,733 shares or 0% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Lc accumulated 142,215 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust accumulated 1,745 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.44M were reported by Cap Research Global Investors. 18,874 were reported by Bahl And Gaynor. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 4,000 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Chatham Cap Grp Inc Inc has 13,514 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $68.81 million. It operates through two divisions, Renren and Internet Finance. It has a 0.83 P/E ratio. The firm operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

