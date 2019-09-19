EPS for WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) Expected At $0.79; Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Shorts Increased By 2.01%

Analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report $0.79 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.47% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. WSBC’s profit would be $43.78M giving it 11.99 P/E if the $0.79 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, WesBanco, Inc.’s analysts see -3.66% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 337,456 shares traded or 62.06% up from the average. WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has declined 24.79% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBC News: 23/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC WSBC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 08/05/2018 – WesBanco Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ WesBanco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBC); 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – DEAL FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $378.2 MLN; 23/03/2018 – WesBanco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO, REPORTS PACT & PLAN OF MERGER WITH FARMERS CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – WesBanco, Inc. Announces Agreement And Plan Of Merger With Farmers Capital Bank Corporation; 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 70C

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) had an increase of 2.01% in short interest. SQBG's SI was 3.32 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.01% from 3.25M shares previously. With 146,800 avg volume, 23 days are for Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG)'s short sellers to cover SQBG's short positions. The SI to Sequential Brands Group Inc's float is 8.7%. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.0088 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2712. About 207,965 shares traded or 19.40% up from the average. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) has declined 79.85% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold WesBanco, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 30.74 million shares or 0.22% less from 30.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0% or 6,800 shares. Stifel holds 0% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 8,024 shares. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 0% or 6,711 shares. Maltese Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 73,700 shares. Moreover, Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Truepoint reported 0.14% stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs L P accumulated 66,748 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc stated it has 0.03% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 76,572 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,600 were reported by Quantbot L P. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 374,364 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Geode Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 758,619 shares in its portfolio.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding firm for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. It operates in two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 12.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.74 million. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, JoeÂ’s Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. It currently has negative earnings. The firm licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.