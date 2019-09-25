EPS for Welltower Inc. (WELL) Expected At $1.06; Shorts at C21 INVESTMENTS ORDINARY SHARES CAN (CXXIF) Lowered By 87.5%

C21 INVESTMENTS INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:CXXIF) had a decrease of 87.5% in short interest. CXXIF’s SI was 300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 87.5% from 2,400 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.0042 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4313. About 870 shares traded. C21 INVESTMENTS INC (OTCMKTS:CXXIF) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report $1.06 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.92% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. WELL’s profit would be $429.59M giving it 20.98 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.05 EPS previously, Welltower Inc.’s analysts see 0.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $88.97. About 337,452 shares traded. Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has risen 34.72% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical WELL News: 26/04/2018 – WELLTOWER IN DEFINITIVE PACT TO BUY QUALITY CARE FOR $20.75/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Welltower Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WELL); 26/04/2018 – WELLTOWER INC WELL.N – UNDER LEASE AGREEMENT, PROMEDICA WILL INVEST AS MUCH AS $400M OF GROWTH AND UPGRADE CAPITAL OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – WELLTOWER INC SAYS INCREASING ANTICIPATED DISPOSITION PROCEEDS FROM $1.3 BLN TO $1.9 BLN AT A BLENDED YIELD OF 7.0% IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Welltower Names Joshua Fieweger Controller; 10/04/2018 – Welltower Completes $550 M Senior Unsecured Note Offering; 26/04/2018 – WELLTOWER INC WELL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.95 TO $4.05; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Welltower Rtgs Unchg On Announced Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Promedica, Welltower in bid to acquire Quality Care Properties; 02/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Matt Lauer, Welltower, Ian Read

More news for C21 INVESTMENTS INC (OTCMKTS:CXXIF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “C21 Investments (CXXIF) Investor Presentation – Slideshows – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Cannabis Stock News Daily Roundup June 25 – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 26, 2019 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Welltower Named to CR Magazine 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Companies Like Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Can Afford To Invest In Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: DirecTV Divestment Is A Good Idea – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Want To Invest In Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Calls WWE A ‘Precious Stone In Media’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.