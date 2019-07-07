EPS for Welltower Inc. (WELL) Expected At $1.04; Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report $1.04 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $1 EPS. WELL’s profit would be $421.14 million giving it 20.25 P/E if the $1.04 EPS is correct. After having $1.02 EPS previously, Welltower Inc.’s analysts see 1.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 1.11 million shares traded. Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has risen 41.76% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.33% the S&P500. Some Historical WELL News: 26/04/2018 – Welltower Declares Dividend of $0.87; 26/04/2018 – Welltower Agrees to Acquire QCP; ProMedica to Take Over HCR ManorCare’s Operations; 25/04/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Promedica, Welltower in bid to acquire Quality Care Properties; 20/03/2018 Welltower Controller Paul D. Nungester Resigns, Will Help With Transition Through May 15; 17/04/2018 – KEITH KONKOLI NAMED HEAD OF OUTPATIENT MEDICAL AND REAL ESTATE SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Welltower Completes $550 Million Senior Unsecured Note Offering; 25/04/2018 – PROMEDICA HEALTH SYSTEM, WELLTOWER TO BUY QUALITY CARE; 02/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Matt Lauer, Welltower, Ian Read; 26/04/2018 – WELLTOWER INC WELL.N – PROMEDICA PROPERTY JOINT VENTURE YIELDING $2.2 BILLION INVESTMENT AT WELLTOWER SHARE INVESTMENT; 26/04/2018 – WELLTOWER INC SAYS INCREASING ANTICIPATED DISPOSITION PROCEEDS FROM $1.3 BLN TO $1.9 BLN AT A BLENDED YIELD OF 7.0% IN 2018

Among 3 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Thursday, February 28. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 28. See Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) latest ratings:

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: B. Riley Fbr New Target: $46.0000 57

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: B. Riley New Target: $38.0000 46.0000

03/04/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $41 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Among 3 analysts covering Welltower (NYSE:WELL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Welltower had 12 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of WELL in report on Tuesday, May 7 to “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 28 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $71 target in Friday, March 29 report.

Welltower Inc. , an S&P 500 firm headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company has market cap of $34.10 billion. The firm invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. It has a 53.34 P/E ratio. Welltower?, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsam Prns (London) reported 9,168 shares stake. Delphi Management Ma invested 0.49% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Jump Trading Lc invested in 0.1% or 8,333 shares. Quantitative Invest Llc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 5,200 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 49,601 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 15,630 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 16,813 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Inc has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 1.39 million shares. Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.08% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.46% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 33,000 are held by Teton. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has 60,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated owns 48,916 shares.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.31. About 873,415 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Reaches Agreement for Multi-Yr Renewals of 34 Fox Affiliations; 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR TO REGAIN US DISTRIBUTION FOR SILHOUETTE INSTALIFT; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Rev $665.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBGI); 09/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Fox Television has announced it will purchase 7 stations from Sinclair once Tribune deal goes through; 02/04/2018 – SINCLAIR: PROMOS SERVED NO POLITICAL AGENDA; 21/05/2018 – FCC seeks new comments on proposed Sinclair Tribune merger; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to buy seven local TV stations from Sinclair; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair attacks CNN over `fake news’ promo controversy