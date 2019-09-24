EPS for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Expected At $1.19; Cognex (CGNX) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex has $4700 highest and $3600 lowest target. $42.75’s average target is -11.10% below currents $48.09 stock price. Cognex had 9 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $3600 target. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, September 23 with “Neutral”. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, September 23. See Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

23/09/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Neutral Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report $1.19 EPS on October, 11.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.31% from last quarter’s $1.13 EPS. WFC’s profit would be $5.24 billion giving it 10.29 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, Wells Fargo & Company’s analysts see -8.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 19.21 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 05/04/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Wells Fargo laid off several dozen traders and other staffers this week. More cuts may be coming as; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 19/04/2018 – CNN Newsource: Wells Fargo will be fined $1B for forcing customers into car insurance & charging unfair fees. BU-115TH; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 million to resolve sales scandal lawsuit; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Customer Documents in Business-Banking Division

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 5.31% above currents $48.96 stock price. Wells Fargo had 21 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15. Wood downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 17. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company has market cap of $215.72 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. It has a 10.11 P/E ratio. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Crypto News: Wells Fargo’s New Digital Cash; Franklin Templeton to Bring Funds to Stellar’s Network – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “CryptoCorner: Wells Fargo (NYSE: $WFC) to Create Digital Currency for Internal Settlements, Binance Invests in First Chinese Company, BitPay to Support ETH Payments – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Laura Oberst talks about new role with Wells Fargo and what she wants in the next CEO – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold Wells Fargo & Company shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 0.82% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 146,193 shares. 38.04M were reported by Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma. Fruth Invest Mngmt holds 8,042 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 64.63M are held by Franklin. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 24,960 shares stake. Dumont Blake Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 12,741 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corp owns 9,410 shares. Pictet North America Advsr holds 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 13,514 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Company holds 0.04% or 8,109 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman invested in 87,568 shares or 0.21% of the stock. King Luther Mngmt Corp reported 200,977 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cqs Cayman L P, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 750,000 shares. Security National Trust accumulated 18,479 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Etrade Cap Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 69,112 shares.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.21 billion. The firm offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. It has a 40.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, which are used for reading codes that are applied on discrete items during the manufacturing process, as well as have applications in logistics automation for package sorting and distribution; DataMan barcode readers; barcode verifiers; vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 661,378 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Cognex (CGNX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 227% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX): Should The Future Outlook Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.