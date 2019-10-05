EPS for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Expected At $3.84; Basswood Capital Management Boosted Lear (LEA) Position By $760,886

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 4.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc acquired 5,474 shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 11.06%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 127,718 shares with $17.79M value, up from 122,244 last quarter. Lear Corp now has $6.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $109.76. About 393,413 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06

Analysts expect WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report $3.84 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 15.32% from last quarter’s $3.33 EPS. WCG’s profit would be $188.45M giving it 17.08 P/E if the $3.84 EPS is correct. After having $4.31 EPS previously, WellCare Health Plans, Inc.’s analysts see -10.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $262.33. About 300,469 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – DEAL IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON FINANCING, AND WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5 BLN IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 64,450 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,122 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 9,346 shares. Atria Ltd invested in 0.05% or 8,189 shares. First Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 307,719 shares in its portfolio. Nomura has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 90 were accumulated by Fincl Svcs Corporation. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 0% or 1,740 shares. Natl Pension Serv owns 100,722 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cambridge Inv Research Advisors holds 0.01% or 4,708 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Llc has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Alps Inc invested in 2,620 shares or 0% of the stock. Hgk Asset Management Incorporated has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Premier Finl Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PFBI) stake by 91,953 shares to 201,218 valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) stake by 201,857 shares and now owns 504,372 shares. Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) 21% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lear promotes Cardew to CFO; Vanneste to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lear: The Updated Valuation Article – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Global Slowdown To Hurt Lear Corporationâ€™s Top Line – Forbes” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lear: Still A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $10700 lowest target. $143.33’s average target is 30.58% above currents $109.76 stock price. Lear had 18 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Monday, September 30 with “Overweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 12 by UBS. On Wednesday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup downgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Thursday, July 18 to “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Monday, April 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $18500 target. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Longbow. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report.

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $307 lowest target. $318’s average target is 21.22% above currents $262.33 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was downgraded by Stephens.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Centene and WellCare Announce Agreement Between WellCare and Anthem, Inc., to Divest Missouri and Nebraska Medicaid Plans – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Centene-WellCare merger continues with 17 states’ approval – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WellCare to divest Missouri and Nebraska medicaid plans – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Health Care Insurance and Health Care REITs See Safety Trade During Market Panic – 24/7 Wall St.” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Forbes Ranks WellCare among Best Employers for New Grads in 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold WellCare Health Plans, Inc. shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 12,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 329,738 are held by Artisan Prtnrs Partnership. The Indiana-based Horizon Inv Ltd Co has invested 1.33% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 8,979 are owned by Shell Asset. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd invested in 1,295 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alpine Associate has invested 2.52% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 33,659 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co has 14,809 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Systematic L P invested 0.07% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Parkside Finance Natl Bank Trust stated it has 38 shares. Natixis has 17,911 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Pcl reported 30,953 shares. 5,002 were reported by Stifel Fincl Corp.