EPS for Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW) Expected At $0.65; Adobe Systems Has 1.19 Sentiment

Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 494 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 414 sold and decreased stock positions in Adobe Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 397.86 million shares, down from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Adobe Systems Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 73 to 79 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 371 Increased: 378 New Position: 116.

Analysts expect Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to report $0.65 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 35.64% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. WW’s profit would be $43.54 million giving it 8.04 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Weight Watchers International, Inc.’s analysts see -506.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.97% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 1.84M shares traded. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has declined 72.68% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.11% the S&P500.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It has a 8.34 P/E ratio. It provides a range of services and products comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $772.93 million for 48.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.58 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500.

Family Capital Trust Co holds 42.61% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. for 378,471 shares. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp owns 482,868 shares or 8.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bluespruce Investments Lp has 8.61% invested in the company for 732,980 shares. The New York-based Dsm Capital Partners Llc has invested 7.87% in the stock. Crestwood Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 51,000 shares.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $148.61 billion. The Company’s Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. It has a 57.13 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows clients to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.