EPS for Weibo (WB) Expected At $0.58; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Cut Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Position

Analysts expect Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report $0.58 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.45% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. WB’s profit would be $141.26M giving it 15.61 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Weibo Corporation’s analysts see -12.12% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 764,612 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) stake by 59.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 190,027 shares as Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC)’s stock declined 11.61%. The Jet Capital Investors LP holds 127,925 shares with $5.46 million value, down from 317,952 last quarter. Stewart Information Svcs Cor now has $892.99 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 7,367 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – FITCH REVISES STEWART INFO SVCES’S RTG WATCH TO POSITIVE ON ACQ; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 23/03/2018 – A.M. Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Stewart Title Group Members Following Announced Sale; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connectio; 23/05/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes South Carolina Native to Meet Growing Needs of Independent Agents in the Carolinas; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 09/04/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Stewart Info Services

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). State Teachers Retirement accumulated 66,709 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 11,701 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0% or 2,651 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 7,699 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.08% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 21 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 994,849 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Yakira Inc stated it has 196,573 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 138,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,997 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 225,894 shares. Group Inc reported 17,721 shares.

More notable recent Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Stewart Information Services (STC) Misses Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Release Date for 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stewart Title Announces Integration with LendingQB – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Stewart Title Adds Development Officer to Carolinas Commercial Unit – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stewart Title Adds Staff in Colorado State – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weibo had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Sunday, March 10.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. The company has market cap of $8.82 billion. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. It has a 13.22 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Weibo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WB) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ENPH, ON, HPE, WB – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weibo: A Unique Social Network In China – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Weibo Corp – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Expect FNI To Hit $42 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold Weibo Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 260,415 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Llc has 6,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 3.54 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. American Gru Inc owns 793 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Gam Ag owns 76,292 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Hrt Financial Limited has invested 0.09% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.02% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Moreover, Regions Finance Corp has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Com holds 612,651 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.