EPS for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) Expected At $0.74; Scharf Investments Trimmed Its Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holding

Scharf Investments Llc decreased Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) stake by 5.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc analyzed 24,425 shares as Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)'s stock rose 16.28%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 419,421 shares with $69.93M value, down from 443,846 last quarter. Motorola Solutions Inc now has $27.97B valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $168.21. About 913,767 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500.

Analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report $0.74 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $0.74 EPS. WEC's profit would be $232.19M giving it 32.46 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, WEC Energy Group, Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $96.08. About 1.50 million shares traded. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has risen 31.07% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $30.15 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 27.85 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.

More notable recent WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WEC Energy Acknowledges Need To Change – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: WEC Energy, Tractor Supply and C.H. Robinson – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:WEC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold WEC Energy Group, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 143,652 shares or 4.81% more from 137,054 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Liability Co stated it has 26,476 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability holds 6,355 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 5,976 shares. Bruce Inc accumulated 0.41% or 23,124 shares. 9,413 are held by Opus Grp Ltd Liability Corp. Gulf State Bank (Uk) stated it has 72,089 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has 219 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. WEC Energy Group has $10200 highest and $7600 lowest target. $89.60’s average target is -6.74% below currents $96.08 stock price. WEC Energy Group had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 7. The stock of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $10200 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, September 6 with “Neutral”.

Since July 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $14,938 activity. CULVER CURT S also bought $14,938 worth of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) shares.



Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 EPS, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $302.67 million for 23.11 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. had sold 5.47M shares worth $961.58 million. 264,635 shares were sold by BROWN GREGORY Q, worth $46.79 million.