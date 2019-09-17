EPS for WD-40 Company (WDFC) Expected At $1.26; Entergy (ETR) Shorts Lowered By 13.36%

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) had a decrease of 13.36% in short interest. ETR’s SI was 7.32 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.36% from 8.44M shares previously. With 1.57M avg volume, 5 days are for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)’s short sellers to cover ETR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $113.53. About 692,468 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS GRAND GULF REACTOR IN MISS. SHUT FOR REFUELING; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CEO DENAULT SAYS HAD BEEN CONSIDERING 800 MEGAWATTS; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg; 14/05/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS FITZPATRICK REACTOR TO 40% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 07/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS RIVER BEND NUCLEAR REACTOR IN LOUISIANA: NRC; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter

Analysts expect WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report $1.26 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 22.33% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. WDFC’s profit would be $17.61M giving it 36.12 P/E if the $1.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, WD-40 Company’s analysts see -3.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $182.04. About 69,051 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold Entergy Corporation shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 1.33 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% or 6,517 shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 15.72M shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 6,353 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Colony Gru Limited Com invested in 19,947 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 120,618 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Usa Portformulas has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Moody Bancorp Trust Division owns 4,959 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 229,214 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Comm Financial Bank accumulated 0.01% or 9,437 shares. 39,086 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.25% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). 580,827 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins Co The.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.57 billion. It operates through two divisions, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. It has a 22.32 P/E ratio. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Among 3 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Entergy has $11600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $114.33’s average target is 0.70% above currents $113.53 stock price. Entergy had 8 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley downgraded Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on Friday, September 6 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 9 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. It has a 36.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand.

