EPS for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) Expected At $1.10; Hound Partners Cut Facebook (FB) Holding By $164.57 Million

Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report $1.10 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $1.05 EPS. WTS’s profit would be $37.37 million giving it 20.82 P/E if the $1.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.94 EPS previously, Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 17.02% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $91.61. About 110,522 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 8.02% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure of CFO Todd Trapp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS); 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Reports Strong Start to 2018; 11/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water: Louise K. Goeser Elected to Board; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH + 4%; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TODD TRAPP DECIDED TO LEAVE ON APRIL 6; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Names Robert Pagano Jr. Interim CFO

Hound Partners Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 44.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hound Partners Llc sold 991,378 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Hound Partners Llc holds 1.21M shares with $202.41M value, down from 2.21 million last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $554.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $11,795 MLN VS $7,857 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – BARLEY DEMANDS EXPLANATION FROM FACEBOOK EXECUTIVES ON DATA; 03/04/2018 – Facebook leak puts US regulator’s reputation in play; 26/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – American jailed in Venezuela freed – Trump tweet; 16/05/2018 – EP President Antonio Tajani: Facebook’s Zuckerberg Accepted European Parliament Invitation to Come to Brussels; 10/04/2018 – March media reports revealed that a researcher sold Facebook user data to an outside firm, Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FINED 396M WON IN S. KOREA OVER VIOLATING RULES; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may be outside the US to overcome speed bumps; 18/04/2018 – While Facebook makes the most revenue per user in the U.S. and Europe, it has more room for growth in other parts of the world, and as social media business critics have long contended, ‘the customer is the product; 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S MEDIA PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE RECALLS SUSPENDED CEO OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO GIVE EVIDENCE OVER PREVIOUS FACEBOOK FB.O TESTIMONY

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s Next for Facebook (FB) Stock Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings & Beyond? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Is Great, but FB Is a Terrible Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.79 million worth of stock. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $128,408 was sold by Stretch Colin. $2.39M worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Tuesday, March 5. Nomura upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, January 31 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.36B for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Investment holds 0.29% or 5,900 shares. Nordea Management reported 1.98M shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Amarillo National Bank invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baskin Finance Services reported 78,750 shares. Alphaone Investment Ser Limited Liability Company invested in 4.69% or 46,940 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.3% or 2,606 shares in its portfolio. Boston Partners holds 606,993 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 1.52% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 729,572 shares. Harber Asset Mngmt owns 74,235 shares. 71.67M are owned by Cap Glob. 55,070 are owned by Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com. Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Ltd Co holds 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 122,732 shares. Homrich And Berg owns 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,679 shares. Advsrs Capital Ltd has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Twin Focus Cap Ltd accumulated 0.25% or 3,158 shares.

More notable recent Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WTS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Stock Gained 49% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Watts Water Technologies, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Finance invested in 590 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Whittier Company stated it has 5,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Gp accumulated 20,977 shares. Co Of Vermont invested in 166 shares. Williams Jones & Ltd holds 5,700 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). 57 were reported by Parkside Comml Bank Tru. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 101 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Fil has 12,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 9,480 shares. Menta Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 7,276 shares.