EPS for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) Expected At $1.04; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Among 3 analysts covering Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cliffs Natural Resources has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $9.33’s average target is 28.16% above currents $7.28 stock price. Cliffs Natural Resources had 6 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 23 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) rating on Friday, April 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $1400 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, September 4. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 11. See Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Downgrade

11/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $12.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $10.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report $1.04 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.05% from last quarter's $0.99 EPS. WTS's profit would be $35.74M giving it 22.71 P/E if the $1.04 EPS is correct. After having $1.09 EPS previously, Watts Water Technologies, Inc.'s analysts see -4.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 70,002 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and sells products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves. It has a 24.66 P/E ratio. The firm also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising commercial high-efficiency boilers, water heaters, and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold Watts Water Technologies, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 23.25 million shares or 1.89% more from 22.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Parkside Finance Natl Bank & Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc reported 500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company owns 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 151 shares. Pinebridge Invests L P invested 0.03% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 13,096 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Limited Co accumulated 24,297 shares. King Luther invested in 28,650 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) or 52,555 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Invesco stated it has 499,008 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management L P has invested 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Price T Rowe Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 28,114 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 3.57M shares traded. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has declined 0.09% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.09% the S&P500.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The firm operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It has a 1.85 P/E ratio. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

