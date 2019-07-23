EPS for Watsco, Inc. (WSO) Expected At $2.54; Crane Co (CR) Sentiment Is 1.15

Crane Co (CR) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 142 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 123 cut down and sold positions in Crane Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 36.61 million shares, down from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Crane Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 95 Increased: 97 New Position: 45.

Analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report $2.54 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 5.83% from last quarter’s $2.4 EPS. WSO’s profit would be $95.38 million giving it 15.49 P/E if the $2.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Watsco, Inc.’s analysts see 188.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $157.41. About 286,161 shares traded or 12.08% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Watsco, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Aperio Group Lc has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Ameriprise Finance reported 468,481 shares. Sit Invest Associate holds 7,770 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 41,080 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Epoch Inv Partners Incorporated reported 804,393 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity owns 117,204 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 786 are owned by Fifth Third Bancshares. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Fiduciary reported 1,850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 3,792 shares. Tompkins Corp holds 178 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Frontier Mngmt Com Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). New York-based Quantbot Techs L P has invested 0.05% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $5.91 billion. The firm distributes equipment, including residential central air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems; and other specialized equipment. It has a 24.19 P/E ratio. It also distributes various parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

The stock increased 1.12% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $86.37. About 408,130 shares traded or 32.28% up from the average. Crane Co. (CR) has declined 0.71% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.17 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 15.07 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 4.03% of its portfolio in Crane Co. for 184,102 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 417,244 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 69,850 shares. The Florida-based Wilen Investment Management Corp. has invested 1.59% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 2.09 million shares.

