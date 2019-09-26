EPS for Watsco, Inc. (WSO) Expected At $2.25; Chemocentryx (CCXI) Has 1.89 Sentiment

Analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report $2.25 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 6.64% from last quarter’s $2.11 EPS. WSO’s profit would be $86.41M giving it 18.18 P/E if the $2.25 EPS is correct. After having $2.40 EPS previously, Watsco, Inc.’s analysts see -6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $163.61. About 2,426 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board

Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 68 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 36 reduced and sold their stakes in Chemocentryx Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 36.18 million shares, up from 33.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Chemocentryx Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 27 Increased: 46 New Position: 22.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $397.27 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Avacopan , an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis.

Analysts await ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, down 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by ChemoCentryx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% negative EPS growth.

Bvf Inc Il holds 1.44% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. for 1.41 million shares. Consonance Capital Management Lp owns 1.67 million shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, P.A.W. Capital Corp has 0.6% invested in the company for 60,000 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Carmignac Gestion, a France-based fund reported 1.88 million shares.

