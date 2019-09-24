EPS for Waters (WAT) Expected At $2.13; Jet Capital Investors LP Lowered T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position By $10.20 Million

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 41.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Jet Capital Investors LP holds 194,934 shares with $14.45M value, down from 332,814 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $68.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.96. About 1.70M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 30/04/2018 – LIVE now on CNBC: T-Mobile US CEO @JohnLegere and Sprint CEO @marceloclaure join the @SquawkStreet live from the NYSE; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint are near a merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if Sprint and T-Mobile are allowed to merge: Analyst; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Analysts expect Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report $2.13 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 10.94% from last quarter’s $1.92 EPS. WAT’s profit would be $142.20M giving it 26.74 P/E if the $2.13 EPS is correct. After having $2.14 EPS previously, Waters Corporation’s analysts see -0.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $227.79. About 393,717 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 27/05/2018 – China Protests U.S. Warships in Disputed Waters

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $86’s average target is 7.55% above currents $79.96 stock price. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, August 6. Nomura maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91 million for 20.19 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Ptnrs Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 0.06% or 300,000 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited reported 1.94% stake. Madison Hldgs has 103,200 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 157,114 shares. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 680,187 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.12% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 14,973 shares. 12,895 were accumulated by Cibc. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Enterprise accumulated 48 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 92 shares. Hm Payson And Communication reported 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Voya Mgmt Limited Co holds 48,788 shares. Brighton Jones Limited has 116,434 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. 329 were reported by Fincl Architects.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold Waters Corporation shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset stated it has 1,714 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Hartford Inv Management invested in 0.05% or 7,625 shares. 1,318 are owned by Conning. Nordea Invest Ab has invested 0.16% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 237,831 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability accumulated 4,855 shares. State Street Corp invested in 3.11M shares. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 31,938 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 3 are owned by Trustmark Comml Bank Department. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 361 shares.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument maker in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.21 billion. It operates through two divisions, Waters and TA. It has a 28.94 P/E ratio. It designs, makes, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is -5.03% below currents $227.79 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.